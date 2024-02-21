Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says due to the already high cost of living and the impact of fuel prices on food and transport costs, they have proposed no increases to the general fuel levy for 2024/25.
Godongwana was delivering his much-anticipated budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.
He said this decision would result in tax relief of about R4bn. “This is money back in the pockets of consumers.”
However, he said the carbon fuel levy will increase to 11 cents per litre for petrol and 14 cents per litre for diesel effective from April 3.
“A discussion paper outlining proposals for the second phase of the carbon tax will be published for public comment later in the year,” Godongwana said.
“You will be happy to hear then, that we are tabling an increase of the excise duty on electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems, known as vapes, to R3.04 per millilitre.”
He said on environmental taxes, the carbon tax increased from R159 to R190 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent as of January 1.- Chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
No increase to general fuel levy
Godongwana gives a little back to consumers
Image: Supplied
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says due to the already high cost of living and the impact of fuel prices on food and transport costs, they have proposed no increases to the general fuel levy for 2024/25.
Godongwana was delivering his much-anticipated budget speech on Wednesday afternoon.
He said this decision would result in tax relief of about R4bn. “This is money back in the pockets of consumers.”
However, he said the carbon fuel levy will increase to 11 cents per litre for petrol and 14 cents per litre for diesel effective from April 3.
“A discussion paper outlining proposals for the second phase of the carbon tax will be published for public comment later in the year,” Godongwana said.
“You will be happy to hear then, that we are tabling an increase of the excise duty on electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems, known as vapes, to R3.04 per millilitre.”
He said on environmental taxes, the carbon tax increased from R159 to R190 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent as of January 1.- Chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Consumers cannot afford fuel levy hikes, says AA
WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers 2024 budget speech
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos