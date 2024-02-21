×

South Africa

Sin taxes set to skyrocket

By Sowetan Reporter - 21 February 2024 - 14:51
These are the proposed increases on alcohol, sugary drinks and cigarettes announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja

"For alcohol products excise duties, above-inflation increases of between 6.7 and 7.2 percent for 2024/25 are proposed."

Here are the proposed increases:

A can of beer increases by 14 cents;

A can of a cider and alcoholic fruit beverage goes up by 14 cents;

A bottle of wine will cost an extra 28 cents;

A bottle of fortified wine will cost an extra 47 cents;

A bottle of sparkling wine will cost an extra 89 cents;

A bottle of spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, increases by R5.53.

"We also propose to increase tobacco excise duties by 4.7 percent for cigarettes and cigarette tobacco, and by 8.2% for pipe tobacco and cigars."

This means:

A R9.51 cents increase for cigars;

A 97 cents increase to a pack of cigarettes; and

An extra 57 cents for a pipe of tobacco.

newsdesk@sowetan.co.za

