These are the proposed increases on alcohol, sugary drinks and cigarettes announced by finance minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.
"For alcohol products excise duties, above-inflation increases of between 6.7 and 7.2 percent for 2024/25 are proposed."
Here are the proposed increases:
A can of beer increases by 14 cents;
A can of a cider and alcoholic fruit beverage goes up by 14 cents;
A bottle of wine will cost an extra 28 cents;
A bottle of fortified wine will cost an extra 47 cents;
A bottle of sparkling wine will cost an extra 89 cents;
A bottle of spirits, including whisky, gin or vodka, increases by R5.53.
"We also propose to increase tobacco excise duties by 4.7 percent for cigarettes and cigarette tobacco, and by 8.2% for pipe tobacco and cigars."
This means:
A R9.51 cents increase for cigars;
A 97 cents increase to a pack of cigarettes; and
An extra 57 cents for a pipe of tobacco.
Sin taxes set to skyrocket
Image: 123rf/Jakub Godja
