Mkhwebane heads to high court to challenge nonpayment of gratuity

Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament last year, rendering her ineligible to receive the payout, the protector’s office says. She was removed as the public protector in September by the National Assembly, with 318 MPs voting for her removal against 43 who voted to keep her. One MP abstained.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially removed her a day later.

She has since joined the EFF as an MP.

“This decision is wholly unfounded and introduces a new punitive condition which has no basis in my employment contract. This conduct is not only unlawful but also unconstitutional,” said Mkhwebane on Tuesday.

“I am entitled to equal treatment, dignity, fair labour practices and respect, as is every other individual.”

Mkhwebane said the heart of the matter revolved around the interpretation of the phrase “vacation of office” in her employment condition of service, in conjunction with relevant legislation and the constitution.

“It is noteworthy to mention that while the constitution outlines the forfeiture of benefits for the impeachment or removal of the president from office under specific circumstances, it is silent on any forfeiture of benefits in the removal of judges or heads of Chapter 9 institutions.

“Regrettably, after seeking legal counsel, there is no alternative but to seek recourse through the judicial system. A legal challenge will be imminently filed in the high court to address the interpretation of the employment conditions of service, relevant legislation and the constitution by the public protector.”