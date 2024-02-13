×

South Africa

Mkhwebane told she's not entitled to millions in gratuity by her former office

13 February 2024 - 12:00
Former public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. File photo.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Impeached former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to be at loggerheads with her former employer over a whopping payout believed to be in the region of R10m.

TimesLIVE was reliably informed the public protector's office has determined Mkhwebane does not qualify for the payment because of how she left the office.

Mkhwebane was impeached by parliament last year, rendering her unqualified to receive the payout, the protector's office says. 

She was removed as the public protector in September by the National Assembly, with 318 MPs voting for her removal against 43 who voted to keep her while one MP abstained.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially removed her a day later.

She has since joined the EFF as an MP.

