×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Have you seen this woman? Hawks seek attorney over RAF payment theft

Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela absconded while on R25,000 bail

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2024 - 16:41
The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, an attorney who skipped bail after she was arrested in 2022 in connection with the theft of an RAF payment.
The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, an attorney who skipped bail after she was arrested in 2022 in connection with the theft of an RAF payment.
Image: SAPS

The Hawks are looking for Jo-Anne Mantladi Mmela, who skipped bail in September 2022 after being arrested for fraud and theft of a Road Accident Fund (RAF) payment. 

Mmela, 42, an attorney practising under Mmela and Associates, was appointed to help with a RAF claim on behalf of a child.

“The accused submitted the claim to RAF, the claim was processed, and payments were made into her trust account.

“The accused redirected the money to someone else’s account and claimed to have made the payments into the victim’s guardian account,” Hawks spokesperson warrant officer Thandi Tshabalala said. 

Mmela first appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on September 21 2022 and was released on R25,000 bail. The case was postponed to December 5 2022 for further investigation. She failed to appear on that date. 

Anyone with information should contact the investigator, W/O Zandile Mashaba, on 082 303 9880.

TimesLIVE 

Man to appear in EC court over fraud, corruption linked to RAF funds

A 52-year-old man is set to appear in an Eastern Cape court on Thursday over his alleged misappropriation of RAF funds meant for his client.
News
1 week ago

Man who faked hit-and-run RAF claim told to pay R60k or go to jail

An East London man hurt his ankle when he fell and tried to scam the Road Accident Fund out of R5m.
News
2 weeks ago

Legal council wants lawyer struck off the roll

The Legal Practice Council (LPC) has approached the high court in a bid to have the licencse of a lawyer who allegedly misappropriated millions of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Carpenter reports lawyers to LPC after uncovering concealed RAF settlement

When Joao Moaiane, 56, learnt that his lawyers had accepted a R500,000 offer from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and did not tell him, he quickly ...
News
2 months ago

Advocate suspected of swindling clients of RAF payments lives high life

A Joburg lawyer accused of swindling his clients of their Road Accident Fund (RAF) payments lived a high life and splurged on expensive bottles of ...
News
2 months ago

Clients demand RAF payouts from elusive lawyer

Sifiso Mazibuko, an amputee, lifts his small frame with effort and anguish trying to keep his balance as he walks with crutches down five flights of ...
News
2 months ago

SOWETAN | RAF plunder a crying shame

A cursory look at news headlines in SA suggests that there are very few state entities that are not beset in one way or another by corruption or ...
Opinion
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism