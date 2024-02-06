×

South Africa

Man who faked hit-and-run RAF claim told to pay R60k or go to jail

By TimesLive - 06 February 2024 - 13:00
A man who tried to claim R5m from the RAF for a fake hit-and-run must cough up. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/kunpisit

An East London man hurt his ankle when he fell and tried to scam the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of R5m. He was caught when his case was investigated.

Tubalomthandazo Butshingi, 32, was sentenced for fraud in the city's regional court on Monday.

He was fined R60,000 or three years' direct imprisonment and a further three years' imprisonment suspended for five years on condition he is not again convicted of fraud.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said the serious commercial crime investigation team and RAF investigators probed the claim dating to September 2020.

Butshingi alleged he was a pedestrian standing on the side of a road waiting to cross when an unknown vehicle knocked him down and did not stop. Butshingi claimed to have sustained a fractured right ankle from the unverified hit and run incident.

The investigation, which included hospital records, revealed he slipped and fell and that is how he sustained the injury.

