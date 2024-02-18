×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion

18 February 2024 - 12:40
The SANDF lost two soldiers in a mortar attack in the DRC. File photo.
The SANDF lost two soldiers in a mortar attack in the DRC. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been named.

Capt Simon Mkhulu Bobe and L/Cpl Irven Thabang Semono died last Wednesday when a mortar bomb landed inside the base.

Three wounded soldiers are still recovering in hospital.

Bobe and Semono, from 1 South African Infantry Battalion, were deployed with 2 South African Infantry Battalion when they died.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said details about the memorial and funeral services would be communicated in due course.

Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence Dr Thobekile Gamede and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya extended condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.

TimesLIVE

Two SANDF soldiers killed in DRC, 3 wounded

Two soldiers were killed and three more wounded at a South African National Defence Force camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
News
3 days ago

LISTEN | Deployment of SANDF to DRC ‘out of order’: Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the deployment of South African National Defence Force members to the Democratic Republic of Congo in a ...
News
2 days ago

Can't defend a cabbage farm: Malema wants army recalled from DRC

South African soldiers deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo must be withdrawn immediately as they are not fit to even defend a cabbage farm, ...
News
2 days ago

‘We are fit for purpose, having been there since 2013' — SANDF on DRC deployment

The South African National Defence Force believes its troops to be deployed in the volatile Democratic Republic of Congo “are fit for purpose” as the ...
News
1 day ago

R2bn price tag for SANDF in Congo, but costs will be shared by Sadc

President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 2,900 members of the South African National Defence Force to assist in the fight against ...
News
5 days ago

Ipid arrests police sergeant for murder of SANDF member in Limpopo

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 37-year-old police sergeant from Hoedspruit in connection with the murder of a ...
News
3 weeks ago

PA leader McKenzie leads drive to stem illegal entry into SA by foreigners

Leaders of the Patriotic Alliance and its members took matters into their own hands  as they sent back hundreds of foreign nationals who were trying ...
News
1 month ago

Three dead as heavy rain causes havoc in KwaZulu-Natal

Two children and a woman have died in heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal and the search continues for a man swept away by the Msunduzi River in ...
News
1 month ago

Police, SANDF members rescue tour guide from Komati River flooding

Police rescued a Mozambican tour guide on Friday and are still trying to locate two other men who were swept away by rivers in Mpumalanga on Thursday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Basketball Africa League is back! #BAL4
Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism