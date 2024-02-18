Two soldiers killed at an SA National Defence Force (SANDF) camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been named.
Capt Simon Mkhulu Bobe and L/Cpl Irven Thabang Semono died last Wednesday when a mortar bomb landed inside the base.
Three wounded soldiers are still recovering in hospital.
Bobe and Semono, from 1 South African Infantry Battalion, were deployed with 2 South African Infantry Battalion when they died.
SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said details about the memorial and funeral services would be communicated in due course.
Defence and military veterans minister Thandi Modise, deputy defence minister Thabang Makwetla, acting secretary for defence Dr Thobekile Gamede and SANDF chief Gen Rudzani Maphwanya extended condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased and wished the injured soldiers a speedy recovery.
TimesLIVE
SANDF names soldiers killed in DRC mortar explosion
Image: Freddy Mavunda
TimesLIVE
