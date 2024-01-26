×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Ipid arrests police sergeant for murder of SANDF member in Limpopo

By TimesLIVE - 27 January 2024 - 09:13
Ipid has arrested a police sergeant in connection with the murder of an SANDF member in Hoedspruit on Friday. Stock image.
Ipid has arrested a police sergeant in connection with the murder of an SANDF member in Hoedspruit on Friday. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 37-year-old police sergeant from Hoedspruit in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old member of the South African National Defence Force on Friday.

The two had a quarrel at a local tavern at about 2.30am and the SANDF member went to the police station to report the incident. 

The police sergeant also went to the police station and met the SANDF member outside the premises.

“He allegedly fired several shots and the SANDF member was fatally wounded,” Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said. 

The police sergeant will appear in the Hoedspruit magistrate’s court on Monday. 

TimesLIVE 

Cops link four men accused of killing Meyiwa to Kelly Khumalo

Police have linked four men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa to his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo.
News
2 days ago

Mpumalanga mine manager fatally shot

Mpumalanga police are looking for suspects after a 27-year-old woman was fatally shot in Carolina on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Two to appear in court for alleged vigilante killing of five in Rabie Ridge

Two suspects are due to appear in the Tembisa magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni on Thursday after five people were stoned to death and one injured, ...
News
2 days ago

Four men nabbed for kidnapping and killing of Lt-Col Sikhetho Mawila

Police on Wednesday said they had made a breakthrough in the murder of police officer, Lt Col Sikhetho Mawila, whose remains were found in Tsakane ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024