×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police, SANDF members rescue tour guide from Komati River flooding

Search continues for other men who were swept away by rivers in Mpumalanga on Thursday

By TimesLIVE - 30 December 2023 - 09:35
Police and SANDF members after they rescued a 58-year-old tour guide whose vehicle was stuck in Komati River.
Police and SANDF members after they rescued a 58-year-old tour guide whose vehicle was stuck in Komati River.
Image: saps

Police have rescued a Mozambican tour guide on Friday and are still trying to locate two other men who were swept away by rivers in Mpumalanga on Thursday. 

The tour guide's vehicle is still stuck in the river.
The tour guide's vehicle is still stuck in the river.
Image: SAPS

The 58-year-old guide is said to have been driving a vehicle on a trip to pick up some guests from South Africa. He had tried to drive over a low water bridge at 10pm over the Komati River in Komatipoort when the water swept the vehicle he was driving. 

“Today Mpumalanga police divers in collaboration with the South African National Defence Force based in Hoedspruit managed to rescue the man through a helicopter brought by the soldiers. However, the car is still stuck inside the river,” police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said. 

In another incident on Thursday at 1pm, another man whose identity is unknown was attempting to cross the same low water bridge at Komati River when he was swept away. Police divers are still looking for him. 

In the third incident, a man from Kanyamazane ran into a nearby river on Thursday after an alleged quarrel at his house. The man is still being sought. 

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela praised the rescue team and also pleaded with members of the public not to cross low lying bridges during rainy days.

TimesLIVE 

Cash-strapped SANDF 'spent R5m on general's funeral' — report

The SA National Defence Force spent an estimated R5m on guest houses, catering, allowances, busses and a fly-past at the funeral of a top general in ...
News
3 weeks ago

More than 100 suspected illegal miners arrested in SANDF-police raid at Ekurhuleni informal settlement

More than 100 suspected illegal miners were arrested during a joint operation by police and the SA Defence Force in the Ekurhuleni area on Friday.
News
4 weeks ago

R492m to deploy 3,300 soldiers to help police fight illegal mining

President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,300 South African National Defence Force members for six months to assist police in combating illegal mining ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
Election in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Votes counting begin