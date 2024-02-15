EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a peacekeeping mission to be “withdrawn with immediate effect”.
Malema said the deployment is “out of order” and should be stopped until South African soldiers are “fit and proper”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 2,900 SANDF members as part of South Africa's fulfilment of its international obligation to the Southern African Development Community mission to support the DRC.
Malema was speaking during a media briefing on Thursday.
LISTEN:
LISTEN | Deployment of SANDF to DRC ‘out of order’: Malema
Image: X:@EFFSouthAfrica
EFF leader Julius Malema has called for the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in a peacekeeping mission to be “withdrawn with immediate effect”.
Malema said the deployment is “out of order” and should be stopped until South African soldiers are “fit and proper”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of 2,900 SANDF members as part of South Africa's fulfilment of its international obligation to the Southern African Development Community mission to support the DRC.
Malema was speaking during a media briefing on Thursday.
LISTEN:
Earlier on Thursday, the SANDF confirmed two soldiers were killed and three wounded at the SANDF base in the DRC when a mortar bomb fell in the base.
The government's inability to train and equip soldiers needs to be addressed, said Malema.
“The ANC has collapsed the army. That's why in the manifesto of the EFF we say we will finance the army and make sure it is properly trained and the necessary equipment needed for the success of the army is provided.”
TimesLIVE
WATCH | 'I'm close with Ramaphosa': Malema on KZN 'tribalism', load-shedding and election date
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos