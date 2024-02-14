Public help themselves to money after cash in transit heist in Hammanskraal

Police have asked the public not to help themselves to money lying around or tamper with active crime scenes.

This follows a cash in transit robbery near the Mandela sports complex in Hammanskraal on Wednesday morning.

The driver and his two crew members were driving along Hamman Road from the N1 freeway at 7.45am when they were intercepted by a group of armed suspects who rammed into the cash van with a silver Mercedes-Benz C180.