Public help themselves to money after cash in transit heist in Hammanskraal
Police have asked the public not to help themselves to money lying around or tamper with active crime scenes.
This follows a cash in transit robbery near the Mandela sports complex in Hammanskraal on Wednesday morning.
The driver and his two crew members were driving along Hamman Road from the N1 freeway at 7.45am when they were intercepted by a group of armed suspects who rammed into the cash van with a silver Mercedes-Benz C180.
The looting at scenes of CIT Robberies is not stopping.— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 14, 2024
This was earlier today north of Pretoria.
WATCH: #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/iQ0nUKBhxN
“It is alleged the suspects fired at the guards and then blew up the cash van before they fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a white Ford Ranger,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk.
TimesLIVE