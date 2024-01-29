Two cash-in-transit (CIT) security guards are in a critical condition and a gunman is dead after a shoot-out in Durban's Julius Nyerere Street (formerly Warwick Avenue) on Monday.
ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said emergency services arrived at the scene to find two security officers with multiple gunshots after an alleged CIT heist.
Paramedics stabilised both men and transported them to hospital.
"One alleged suspect sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased."
He said police were at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Two CIT guards critical and one gunman dead after Durban shoot-out
Image: ALS
Two cash-in-transit (CIT) security guards are in a critical condition and a gunman is dead after a shoot-out in Durban's Julius Nyerere Street (formerly Warwick Avenue) on Monday.
ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said emergency services arrived at the scene to find two security officers with multiple gunshots after an alleged CIT heist.
Paramedics stabilised both men and transported them to hospital.
"One alleged suspect sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased."
He said police were at the scene.
TimesLIVE
Duo behind string of deadly Eastern Cape cash-in-transit heists convicted
Eastern Cape women arrested for ‘firing’ shots at funeral, injuring one
172 suspects arrested as fight against illegal mining continues
Cash-in-transit suspects were fed intel by ‘inside man known as Fingers’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos