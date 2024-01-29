×

South Africa

Two CIT guards critical and one gunman dead after Durban shoot-out

By TIMESLIVE - 29 January 2024 - 10:16
Paramedics stabilised two security guards with multiple gunshot wounds after an alleged CIT heist in Durban on Monday.
Image: ALS

Two cash-in-transit (CIT) security guards are in a critical condition and a gunman is dead after a shoot-out in Durban's Julius Nyerere Street (formerly Warwick Avenue) on Monday. 

ALS Paramedics' Garrith Jamieson said emergency services arrived at the scene to find two security officers with multiple gunshots after an alleged CIT heist.

Paramedics stabilised both men and transported them to hospital.

"One alleged suspect sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased."

He said police were at the scene.

TimesLIVE

