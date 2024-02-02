×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Manhunt launched for suspects linked to Golden Highway CIT heist

By TimesLIVE - 02 February 2024 - 13:13
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a CIT heist in the south of Johannesburg.
Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for suspects linked to a CIT heist in the south of Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects linked to a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Johannesburg on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda van Wyk said it was reported armed suspects intercepted the CIT vehicle travelling on the Golden Highway, south of Johannesburg.

“The suspects blew up the cash van and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money, a rifle and two pistols which they took from the van's guards.”

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue Audi and a white Toyota Hilux.

No fatalities were reported but the van guards sustained injuries and were taken to hospital.

TimesLIVE

Two CIT guards critical and one gunman dead after Durban shoot-out

Two cash-in-transit security guards are in a critical condition and a gunman is dead after a shoot-out in Durban's Julius Nyerere Street (formerly ...
News
4 days ago

Duo behind string of deadly Eastern Cape cash-in-transit heists convicted

Two men — Lwando Ntiyantiya, 36, and Nkosekhaya Lloyd, 38 — have been convicted for several cash-in-transit heists in the Eastern Cape, the Hawks ...
News
1 month ago

Four killed in foiled N4 heist between North West and Gauteng

Police on Monday shot and killed four suspected cash-in-transit robbers  on the N4 near Mmakau between North West and Gauteng.
News
3 months ago

Massive manhunt under way for CIT heist suspects who kidnapped woman on N12

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a gang of armed robbers after a cash-in-transit heist, kidnapping and hijacking on the N12 in Johannesburg ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 30 January 2024
Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge