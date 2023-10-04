×

Letters

READER LETTER | Mkhwebane’s tenure was like 70 years in bondage

04 October 2023 - 10:11
Former public protector, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Lubabalo Lesolle

Seven years can be a short or long time, depending on who is in charge of the office of the public protector. Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s tenure was torture, the seven years were like 70 years in bondage.

Not so with Thuli Madonsela. Her inner beauty,  intelligence, knowledge of the law, impartiality, honesty and integrity were admirable. Her seven years in office were very short.

She made the most of her time serving the country as the best public protector this country has ever had. In performing a sterling job without fear or favour, she showed the public, as well as elected officials and institutions, what service truly means.

We salute her for her inspired leadership. My advice to Kholeka Gcaleka, avoid bad company, because bad company corrupts, just ask Mkhwebane and judge John Hlophe.

Bushy Green, Kagiso, Mogale City

