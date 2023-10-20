From announcing her membership of the party on Monday to being sworn in as a representative of the red berets in parliament on Friday — it was all in a week's work for advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The impeached public protector, who had expressed her desire to be deployed, saying “it would be the best ever”, has finally made it onto the EFF's National Assembly benches.
Mkhwebane said her involvement in parliament would be in the best interests of the institution and the country.
“Remember how many reports I have issued where I’ve recommended improvement of systems, removing systemic challenges and some of the proposals need policy changes. If you are in parliament as well, they will be implemented.
“MPs have the biggest role to play to make sure reports of the public protector and all chapter 9 institutions are implemented and we hold the executive, the authorities and accounting officers to account. That would be the best ever,” she said.
Just a month after her removal from office, Mkhwebane said her entry into the political arena was warmly welcomed.
She said the EFF appealed to her because of its principles and policies.
“I aligned with the EFF because of their seven cardinal pillars. During my interview I indicated it was about hard work, addressing the challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty. Going through the EFF policies I could relate to them and see that if I work with them, we will be able to expropriate land without compensation.”
Mkhwebane hailed the party’s pillar that addresses the eradication of corruption, calling it her strong suit.
“Having been the public protector for seven years, my record speaks for itself, especially considering what we’ve achieved with the team under my leadership.”
Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sworn in as EFF MP
