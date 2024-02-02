The murder trial of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Friday.
The state is expected to hear testimony from its last witness in the trial-within-a-trial.
The witness is a dentist who examined accused number 2, Bongani Ntanzi.
WATCH LIVE | Dentist to testify at Senzo Meyiwa trial
