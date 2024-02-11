Reality TV star Sebenzile Jafta, known for his stint on The Bala Family show, has died.
Sebenzile, the stepfather of Bala brothers Zwai, Loyiso and Phelo, died a few days after being hospitalised.
A statement shared by singer Loyiso Bala confirmed the news.
"The Bala family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved father, Sebenzile Jafta. He departed this morning on February 10," read the statement.
"TatuJafta left us suddenly, after going to the hospital on Thursday evening. Despite our hopes, he didn't return.
"We express gratitude for the time spent with him. May his soul rest in peace."
Bala family mourns death of loved one Sebenzile Jafta
Image: Instagram/Zwai Bala
Jennifer Bala took to her timeline, penning a heartfelt tribute to Sebenzile.
"Life is indeed fragile …. Today we are broken, but reassured that you fought the good fight of faith to the end.
"We stand together to remember and celebrate your life and service, Tata. Rest in peace, knowing that you were deeply loved and will always be remembered."
