An East London lawyer was shot and wounded outside a business in Vincent on Friday.
The shooting happened shortly before 10am.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Lawyer wounded in East London shooting
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET
TimesLIVE
