South Africa

Two suspects arrested after city employee gunned down outside Strand municipal offices

By Kim Swartz - 09 January 2024 - 16:45
Police tracked down the vehicle allegedly used by the gunman.
Image: Supplied

A provincial police unit investigating taxi violence has arrested two suspects after the fatal shooting on Monday of a City of Cape Town employee in Strand.

The 41-year-old victim, who worked in the city's environmental health department, was shot many times while parked outside a municipal building. The fled the scene.

On Tuesday police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said two suspects, aged 26 and 46, were arrested.

"Several witness statements were obtained and a vehicle used by the suspect was identified," he said. "The vehicle was tested on the system and positively identified at a premises in Site C Khayelitsha. The vehicle was confiscated and booked in as an exhibit."

Police confirmed the woman's husband was fatally shot in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, in October 2023.

The suspects will appear in the Strand magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

