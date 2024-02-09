Motorists are advised to use alternate routes as traffic congestion is expected.
Head of the city’s stadium and facilities Vusi Mazibuko said the stadium has been prepared and is ready to host the manifesto launch.
“We have hosted many functions and events and I am certain the event will be successfully hosted,” said Mazibuko.
The EFF inspected the stadium on Wednesday and said logistics related to supporters coming from all over KwaZulu-Natal were ready.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other party representatives have started a mobilisation campaign tour before the event in Durban, including a visit to Hammarsdale and Umlazi.
Green light for Moses Mabhida Stadium as EFF prepares to paint it red
eThekwini municipality says Moses Mabhida Stadium has been given the green light as the EFF is set to paint it red for the launch of its election manifesto on Saturday.
There were threats to target the gathering after comments by outspoken former SABC radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu.
Last month, Mchunu called EFF leader Julius Malema a “political devil” and warned him not to set foot in the stadium.
The Durban stadium has a busy schedule ahead as the ANC will launch its election manifesto on February 24 and the IFP on March 10.
Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the safety of everyone is paramount.
“We want to ensure a safe environment is created during the event through effective traffic control and enforcement of bylaws.”
EFF MPs to stay away from Sona after failed court bid to lift suspensions
Zungu said metro police will be deployed in strategic areas around the stadium to prevent congestion.
There will also be visible police with officers conducting foot patrols and motor patrols around the stadium.
The city said all buses and minibuses will drop off passengers on Umgeni Road and Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (northbound).
They will then park at the Mustering Fields and the overflow will park at the old Durban drive-in site.
“This will allow attendees to gain access to the stadium with ease. Masabalala Yengwa Avenue (southbound) will be closed to traffic between Sandile Thusi Road and Smiso Nkwanyana Road,” said the city.
Head of the city’s stadium and facilities Vusi Mazibuko said the stadium has been prepared and is ready to host the manifesto launch.
“We have hosted many functions and events and I am certain the event will be successfully hosted,” said Mazibuko.
The EFF inspected the stadium on Wednesday and said logistics related to supporters coming from all over KwaZulu-Natal were ready.
EFF leader Julius Malema and other party representatives have started a mobilisation campaign tour before the event in Durban, including a visit to Hammarsdale and Umlazi.
