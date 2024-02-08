Forfeiture unit attaches R3m in property linked to gold syndicate

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has secured a preservation order over more than R3m worth of property belonging to seven people linked to an alleged gold syndicate in Khutsong and Carletonville in Gauteng.

The order, obtained in the Pretoria high court on January 8, is to preserve various properties belonging to:

Bethuel Ngobeni;

Lerato Bathebeng;

Poppy Mathongwane;

Dumisani Moyo;

Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca;

Neo Susan Duba; and

Thabo Sechele.

On Thursday the AFU served the seven with the order and took an inventory of valuable items, including houses and vehicles. The NPA said these were proceeds of unlawful activities of a syndicate dealing in unwrought gold.