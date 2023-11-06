×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

NPA freezes R29m worth of properties and cash from syndicate stealing from Eskom

06 November 2023 - 12:30
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head office in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head office in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Properties and cash worth R29m belonging to an alleged syndicate that is accused of stealing from Eskom have been frozen.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was granted the restraint order by the Pretoria high court last week.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said late Mothelli Ben Theletsane who was employed by the power utility on a contract basis allegedly obtained intimate knowledge of the operations of machines and had acquired technical expertise on the ins and outs of the credit dispensing units (CDU).

Theletsane worked in a pre-paid environment as a supervisor supporting Eskom’s pre-paid vending system.

“...during his employment, he also acquired unknowingly to Eskom a Master Vending Unit, that can generate limitless prepaid electricity vouchers and a few CDUs which he concealed after his exit from Eskom.

Coal truck driver, clerks arrested for theft of coal, fraud

A coal truck driver and two weighbridge clerks appeared in the Middelburg magistrate’s court on Friday after being arrested for alleged fraud and ...
News
1 month ago

“After his passing in 2017, the business was taken over by his wife Thandi Roselinah Theletsane, 50, and her three sons Papi Isaac Theletsane, 31, Tebello Lucky Theletsane, 24, and Sibusiso Alfred Migal, 34,” Mahanjana said.

She said in 2012, it was “discovered” that Theletsane allegedly ran a ghost vending operation where he illegally generated electricity vouchers to the value of over R36m and sold them to the public for his benefit.

“The business became so lucrative that it was expanded throughout all the nine provinces. Through the syndicate, the Theletsane family and the company Mothelli Theletsane Holdings and Investment (Pty) Ltd, they managed to acquire 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth over R23m from the proceeds of crime,” said Mahanjana.

Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb after a decade

A 55-year-old suspect sought by the Hawks in Mpumalanga in connection with a R14.7m theft at Eskom has been arrested in the Western Cape, 10 years ...
News
1 month ago

She said the other people who were part of the alleged syndicate are Maqala Mohapi, 43, Donald Rammusi, 33, Victor Mdlalose, 62, Joseph Mdlalose, 38, Florence Mdlalose, 28, Daniel Mapena Moleko, 30, Xolani Dube, 30, Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana, 37, Raymond Balfour Mohapi, 40, and Sebabatso Madibuseng Mbele, 40.

The Theletsane family and their co-accused were arrested on July 14 2021.

The group is expected to appear in the Fochville magistrate's court on November 15 for one of the accused to apply for legal aid assistance.  

chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za

Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’

Police acting on information that an employee of a company subcontracted to Eskom at Matimba power station was stealing diesel from the power utility ...
News
2 months ago

State has over 80-million pages of data to nail ex-Eskom boss

The state says it has collected more than 80-million pages of data, which include pictures of overseas family holidays, to nail corruption-accused ...
News
1 month ago

Allegations of sabotage by executive taken seriously, says Eskom

"Eskom is committed to rooting out fraud, corruption and sabotage within its ranks and will fully co-operate with law enforcement to ensure the most ...
News
5 months ago

Ex-Eskom clerk gets 10-year jail term two months after co-accused walked away with suspended sentence

A former Eskom administration clerk who defrauded the entity of R2.6m has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, just two months after her co-accused ...
News
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH LIVE | Finance Minister tables the 2023 mid-term budget
RECAP | This win will inspire a lot of people, says Kolisi as Webb Ellis trophy ...