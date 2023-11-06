She said the other people who were part of the alleged syndicate are Maqala Mohapi, 43, Donald Rammusi, 33, Victor Mdlalose, 62, Joseph Mdlalose, 38, Florence Mdlalose, 28, Daniel Mapena Moleko, 30, Xolani Dube, 30, Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana, 37, Raymond Balfour Mohapi, 40, and Sebabatso Madibuseng Mbele, 40.
The Theletsane family and their co-accused were arrested on July 14 2021.
The group is expected to appear in the Fochville magistrate's court on November 15 for one of the accused to apply for legal aid assistance.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
NPA freezes R29m worth of properties and cash from syndicate stealing from Eskom
Properties and cash worth R29m belonging to an alleged syndicate that is accused of stealing from Eskom have been frozen.
The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) was granted the restraint order by the Pretoria high court last week.
NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said late Mothelli Ben Theletsane who was employed by the power utility on a contract basis allegedly obtained intimate knowledge of the operations of machines and had acquired technical expertise on the ins and outs of the credit dispensing units (CDU).
Theletsane worked in a pre-paid environment as a supervisor supporting Eskom’s pre-paid vending system.
“...during his employment, he also acquired unknowingly to Eskom a Master Vending Unit, that can generate limitless prepaid electricity vouchers and a few CDUs which he concealed after his exit from Eskom.
Coal truck driver, clerks arrested for theft of coal, fraud
“After his passing in 2017, the business was taken over by his wife Thandi Roselinah Theletsane, 50, and her three sons Papi Isaac Theletsane, 31, Tebello Lucky Theletsane, 24, and Sibusiso Alfred Migal, 34,” Mahanjana said.
She said in 2012, it was “discovered” that Theletsane allegedly ran a ghost vending operation where he illegally generated electricity vouchers to the value of over R36m and sold them to the public for his benefit.
“The business became so lucrative that it was expanded throughout all the nine provinces. Through the syndicate, the Theletsane family and the company Mothelli Theletsane Holdings and Investment (Pty) Ltd, they managed to acquire 27 movable and 39 immovable properties worth over R23m from the proceeds of crime,” said Mahanjana.
Suspect wanted in Mpumalanga for R14.7m Eskom theft bust in seaside Cape suburb after a decade
She said the other people who were part of the alleged syndicate are Maqala Mohapi, 43, Donald Rammusi, 33, Victor Mdlalose, 62, Joseph Mdlalose, 38, Florence Mdlalose, 28, Daniel Mapena Moleko, 30, Xolani Dube, 30, Lebohang Dennis Thabanyana, 37, Raymond Balfour Mohapi, 40, and Sebabatso Madibuseng Mbele, 40.
The Theletsane family and their co-accused were arrested on July 14 2021.
The group is expected to appear in the Fochville magistrate's court on November 15 for one of the accused to apply for legal aid assistance.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Duo bust ‘stealing diesel from Eskom’
State has over 80-million pages of data to nail ex-Eskom boss
Allegations of sabotage by executive taken seriously, says Eskom
Ex-Eskom clerk gets 10-year jail term two months after co-accused walked away with suspended sentence
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos