Court dismisses Arthur Mafokate's bid to release house from preservation

In court, Mafokate argued that he was entitled to the R7.5m as his businesses delivered the services as required by the NLC and that he had committed no offences.

“However, the NPA argued that though some kind of services were rendered, [the value] was at most R1.8m. The remainder of the funds were used to purchase the guest house, which was not the purpose of the grant allocation,” Mahanjana said.



The NPA argued the funds used to buy the house were thus stolen from the NLC. She said the court agreed with the NPA that SAADA should have returned any unused funds to the NLC.

“The court also found Mafokate could give no reasonable explanation on how he could afford to purchase the guest house if it was not for NLC funds, particularly as his business accounts contained negligible balances when the grant was received from the NLC.”

Mahanjana said the judgment paved the way for the AFU to enrol the matter for the final forfeiture of the guest house purchased with stolen NLC funds.

“Should the forfeiture application be successful, the guest house will be sold at a public auction and the proceeds returned to the NLC,” she said.

