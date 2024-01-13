×

South Africa

At least five ANC supporters killed as bus travelling to Mpumalanga for January 8 statement overturns

13 January 2024 - 10:29
One of three buses ferrying ANC supporters rammed into the back of another bus, causing it to lose control and overturn, said Limpopo transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani. File photo.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

At least five people died when a bus from Limpopo carrying ANC supporters to the party's January 8 celebrations in Mpumalanga overturned on Saturday morning.

About 47 people are reported to have been injured and transferred to a hospital in Mopani.

Limpopo MEC for transport and community safety Florence Radzilani has confirmed the accident and is rushing to the scene.

According to Radzilani one of three buses ferrying ANC supporters rammed into the back of another bus, causing it to lose control and overturn.

“It's true. According to the preliminary reports the indication is that three buses were following each other, the third bus hit the second one from behind and it overturned into a port,” said Radzilani.

“The buses were carrying ANC members from the Molemole subregion within Capricorn district municipality.”

The bus is one of 800 buses and more than 1,000 taxis expected to ferry ANC supporters to the Mbombela Stadium for the party's January 8 statement to be delivered by party president Cyril Ramaphosa. 

The accident happened in the Magoebaskloof area at about 3.30am.

“According to the preliminary report there were five fatalities, four males and one female. Other passengers sustained injuries and the injured passengers have been transferred to hospitals in Mopani,” Radzilani said.

“I am rushing to the scene.”

This is a developing story

