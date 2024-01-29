'Who ordered the hit on Bozwana and why?'

The family of slain businessman Wandile Bozwana say it will not rest until it finds out who ordered the 2015 hit on the North West entrepreneur.
This follows the sentencing of notorious taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela and his three co-accused – Sipho Patrick Hudla, Robert Mutapa and Bonginkosi Khumalo – at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday.
The four were sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment for the highway shooting of Bozwana near Centurion in Pretoria, 10 years for the attempted murder of his business partner Mpho Baloyi, six years for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years each for unlawful possession of ammunition. The sentences will run concurrently.
Bozwana's brother Benedict said while the family was satisfied with the sentence handed down, he was still unhappy that the people who ordered the shooting are still at large. “Justice was done by the sentencing of those who killed my brother. But the main culprits who paid these killers are still out there,” he said.
“We are not going to rest until they are found. This door will not be completely closed until we know who ordered the hit and why. The accused were carrying out orders from someone, they had no business with my brother, they didn't even know him.”
Benedict said the family would hire a private investigator to dig deeper into the matter. He said the case had been emotionally draining to the family and they were satisfied that the group would get the punishment they deserve.
“We still have another chapter to deal with, which is the death of my mother last year in August. We still don't know who murdered her. No one has been arrested yet and that is very disappointing,” Benedict said.
Nopopi Bozwana was killed at her home, while her son Bozwana was killed in a hail of bullets while driving with Baloyi along the Garsfontein Road in the country's capital city. Baloyi survived the shooting.
