WATCH | IEC briefs media on plans for second voter registration weekend

By TimesLIVE - 31 January 2024 - 15:06

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is on Wednesday giving an update on plans in place for the second leg of the voter registration weekend.

The commission said the country’s 23,296 voting stations will open from 8am to 5pm on this weekend to allow new voters to register and existing voters to inspect and if necessary, update their registration details.

The first round of voter registration was held on November 18-19, the voters’ roll contains 26.8-million voters with 568,374 of those registering for the first time during that period.

Citizens aged 16 and older can register to vote, provided they have a South African identity document or a valid temporary ID certificate.

South Africans living abroad can register at 120 high commissions, embassies and consulates on January 26-28. However, for the first time, South Africans abroad may now register as voters using the online self-registration portal by visiting and capturing their details and uploading a scanned image of their identity document.

