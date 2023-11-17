The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission is not expecting disruptions during voter registration this weekend.
The IEC is holding its first registration drive for next year's national and provincial elections this weekend.
More than 2,000 voter registration venues will be open around the country.
Listen here:
LISTEN | IEC not expecting disruptions during voter registration weekend
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times
The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission is not expecting disruptions during voter registration this weekend.
The IEC is holding its first registration drive for next year's national and provincial elections this weekend.
More than 2,000 voter registration venues will be open around the country.
Listen here:
If you are a first time voter and have never registered, this is what you need to do:
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos