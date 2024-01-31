Protest marks start of important eThekwini council meeting

As a result, the party will push for the water entity, through portfolio committees and parliament, to take over responsibility of water delivery in the city.
The DA wants uMngeni-uThukela Water to take over the role of water delivery to communities from eThekwini municipality.
Speaking before the council meeting at the Durban ICC on Wednesday, provincial DA leader Francois Rodgers said the city’s failure to maintain infrastructure, leading to huge water losses before reaching households, was to blame for the ongoing water crisis in Durban.
“There’s more water than eThekwini needs but 40% of it disappears or is lost to the ground and a total of 57% is unaccounted for, so clearly the city and its officials do not have the capacity to do the job of water reticulation.”
He was leading a protest by DA-aligned residents from regions in the city who were picketing outside the council venue in support of the party's motion to dissolve the municipality.
They said the ongoing water crisis was more evidence the council should be dissolved so fresh elections could take place.
Rodgers said their meeting with the uMngeni water board suggested the situation may get worse as uMngeni-uThukela water has to start restricting its allocation to the city to meet its water licence.
Rodgers said he was confident ahead of a potentially “interesting day in the history of Mxolisi Kaunda”.
Kaunda survived a similar motion in 2023 when the EFF and NFP joined the ANC in opposing it.
