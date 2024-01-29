LISTEN | KZN religious leaders threaten to 'shut SA' if MK party doesn’t win elections

A pastor, named by the party as Vader Maluleke, representing some religious and traditional leaders who attended, took the stage at a MK rally, saying: “If the 2024 elections don't give [MK party] and Nxamalala a two-thirds majority and the ANC remains in power we are going to close South Africa for good.
Religious leaders in KwaZulu-Natal sent a message to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), threatening that they will “shut the country for good” and reject the IEC outcomes if they “don’t give MK party a two-thirds majority”.
A pastor, named by the party as Vader Maluleke, representing some religious and traditional leaders who attended, took the stage at a MK rally, saying: “If the 2024 elections don't give [MK party] and Nxamalala a two-thirds majority and the ANC remains in power we are going to close South Africa for good.
“We want to say to the IEC you better do it the right way or we are coming for you.”
People gathered in KwaXimba near Cato Ridge outside Durban as former president Jacob Zuma addressed the crowd. He said the MK party is the only party they should vote for if they want change for the better.
Zuma asked pastors to pray so the party achieves a two-thirds majority “to fix the land of our ancestors”.
Zuma has been campaigning for the new political formation and said he would vote for the party but remain an ANC member.
The ANC has deliberated on his future in the governing party and is expected to make an announcement soon.
