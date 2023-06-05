×

South Africa

KZN security officer rescued after plunging down 30m cliff

05 June 2023 - 09:55
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A security officer was rescued after falling down a 30m cliff
A security officer was rescued after falling down a 30m cliff
Image: Medi Response

Rescue teams were activated after a security officer fell down a 30m cliff in Verulam, north of Durban.

Medi Response said paramedics and search and rescue teams were called to the area on Saturday.

"Paramedics found a male security officer in extreme pain lying at the bottom of the cliff. 

"Medi Response rescue personnel and the eThekweni fire department set up an integrated rope system to gain access to the patient. 

"Once the patient was stabilised by advanced life support paramedics, he was brought up the cliff with the rope system."

It is understood the officer lost his balance and fell.

He was taken to hospital.

News
News
News
