Multiparty charter asks civil society to help change SA’s political landscape

“They must include in their documentation the issues facing the Khoi and the San, they must acknowledge the genocide committed by settlers. They must tell us what they are going to do to memorialise issues relating to the history of the grouping in the country, alongside a concrete plan of action to address the unemployment, crime, drugs and everything that is negative in the country.”
John Endres from the South African Institute for Race Relations described the formation of the multiparty charter as an intriguing development for South Africa's democracy.
“You can sense the despondency in South Africa at the moment. Even polling reflects South Africans think the country is going in the wrong direction and everybody is looking for a way to change this.”
Endres said it was difficult to see that change coming out of the ANC and therefore many South Africans were on the lookout for an opposition alliance of some type able to bring about that change.
“We are here to make recommendations about some policy changes we think would bring back a growth trajectory and will ensure progress in the country.”
He said the multiparty charter parties will have to convince voters disillusioned with the system that they are a credible alternative through making a compelling case about why they should be trusted and what difference they will be making.
“Ultimately for the voters it is in their power. We are in a free, democratic and open society, which is the country's greatest strength. Our voices matter. If we all make it to the polls to make our choice, we can get what we want.”
Endres said their submissions will be centred on the polling trajectory and which opportunities will present a strong pitch for growth.
“The country is at risk of crumbling as governance weakens, but growth is the glue that can keep it together. If we want this place to work, we will make proposals on how to achieve that growth.”
Civil society organisations in attendance included delegates from Defend Our Democracy, the Brenthurst Foundation, Afrikanerbond, Outa and Solidariteit.
TimesLIVE
Multiparty charter asks civil society to help change SA’s political landscape
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa
The multiparty charter (MPC), consisting of the DA, ActionSA, FF Plus, IFP, ACDP, UIM, SNP and Isanco, wants civil society to help change the country's political direction.
This comes after the MPC on Tuesday convened civil society organisations to engage ahead of the 2024 national and provincial elections.
Chairperson of the session and DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said the parties wanted to hear from civil society organisations what they think the charter parties need to do to bring about the political change South Africa desperately needs.
“We also want to consult on how a charter government can engage with civil society to ensure an effective and transparent coalition government that is consultative in its approach.”
Paramount chief Richard Beek from the Korana Royal Kingdom said it was disappointing that political parties were not paying attention to redressing the imbalances of the past for his constituency.
“Why aren't they saying anything about the Khoi and the San? We appreciate the efforts by the multiparty charter to convene us. This is an opportunity to engage with political parties who have invited us and who knows what might come out of the engagement?
TimesLIVE
