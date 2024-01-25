×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Passenger freed with jaws of life after multiple vehicle collision on Jan Smuts Avenue

25 January 2024 - 15:00
Jan Smuts Avenue has been reopened to traffic after a severe multi-vehicle accident on Thursday.
Jan Smuts Avenue has been reopened to traffic after a severe multi-vehicle accident on Thursday.
Image: Supplied/Vision Tactical

Emergency personnel had to use the jaws of life to free a woman trapped inside a taxi after the driver allegedly lost control, causing a severe multi-vehicle collision on the corner of Glenhove Road and Jan Smuts Avenue in Rosebank, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Vision Tactical and other emergency services attended the scene.

Spokesperson Yaseen Theba said: "The taxi was driving down Jan Smuts Avenue crossing over Bolton Road, and it seems the driver lost control and the taxi capsized. There was a lady who was entrapped and jaws of life were used." 

He said 12 patients were treated on the scene, while 10 patients who sustained minor to serious injuries were transported to various medical care facilities. 

The road has been reopened to traffic.

TimesLIVE

Farmer protests spread across rural France; one dead in roadblock accident

French farmers in tractors and trucks expanded their roadblocks on Tuesday, resulting in numerous traffic jams as well as one fatal accident, as ...
News
2 days ago

One person killed in Durban crash

One person was killed and three people were seriously injured on Tuesday when a bakkie carrying group of security officers crashed on the M7 Hans ...
News
2 days ago

Fatal accident on Durban's M7 as motorists warned to be cautious before level 5 weather warning

Durban's M7 was closed on Wednesday after a collision between a truck and a car, followed by a second crash, causing a fatality.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension in Groblersdal after assault charge
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | 25 January 2024