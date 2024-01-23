One person was killed and three people were seriously injured on Tuesday when a bakkie carrying group of security officers crashed on the M7 Hans Dettman Highway in Durban.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said the driver of the vehicle, believed to be in his 30s, sustained multiple injuries and was declared dead after the bakkie left the road and rolled many times.
He said three occupants were stabilised and taken to hospital.
“The events leading up to the accident are unknown. Police were in attendance at the scene and will investigate.”
TimesLIVE
One person killed in Durban crash
Driver dies after bakkie carrying security guards 'leaves road, rolls many times'
Image: ALS Paramedics
