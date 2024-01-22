Mpumalanga heaps rewards on its top-performing matriculants

The country’s top-performing pupil in technical mathematics, Menzi Innocent Mbimbili, says his mission of making his mother, who sells umqombothi, and his father, who does odd jobs, proud has been achieved.
Menzi, 18, from DD Mabuza Comprehensive School in Block B near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, was last week named the best pupil in technical mathematics in SA.
He achieved As in all seven subjects, including science, life science and life orientation.
“I can’t say I’m surprised because I have been taking my school work very seriously. My mother brews traditional beer and sells it for a living, while my father does odd jobs, which means our family is not well off.
“I didn’t feel it that much. Studying while customers make noise has become a norm that I was not bothered by,” said Menzi.
“The encouragement from my school and family was the biggest boost because at school they kept me on my toes to study and my family’s support, especially my older siblings. Some would even borrow money for me to have data.
“My mother, on the other side, told me to change our situation at home through education and that kept me going.
“I can’t say I had to quit certain things to concentrate during my matric year. I was passing easy from grade 8 and I started taking keen interest in studying in grade 11 because that’s a serious grade if you want to do well in grade 12.
“I’m planning to study mining engineering at the University of Johannesburg but have not yet received a response. I hope they accept me.”
Siyabonga Surprise Vuma, also from DD Mabuza Comprehensive School, was named the second-best performer in the province and country.
“I’m very happy to have achieved position two. I’d love to thank our school, which made sure we get support, and also my family, who would always ask for my timetable for studying and pushing me,” said Siyabonga.
Menzi has been awarded a bursary by the provincial government, cash amounting to over R50,000, a fridge, laptop and data for a year, among other things.
Niandi Coetzee from Hoërskool Mbombela was named the overall best-performing pupil in the province.
Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane and the department of education presented her with a new car.
All the top 10 pupils in Mpumalanga will receive bursaries from the provincial government.
Mtsweni-Tsipane said the province had identified certain districts, especially Bohlabelo in the Bushbuckridge area as needing special attention.
Ehlanzeni was named the best-performing district in Mpumalanga for its over 80% pass rate.
