Matriculant who died in December obtained five distinctions

A pupil from St Benedict’s college in Bedfordview, Ekurhuleni, who died before seeing his matric results, obtained five distinctions.
The school said it was mourning his death as it also celebrated 250 distinctions from the 2023 academic year.
Declan Murphy died in an accident while on holiday with his parents in Plettenberg Bay.
“We are heartbroken at the passing of one of our top achievers in the December holidays. We are devastated and trying to honour this young man who was the school chaplain's altar boy while he was at junior school in grades 4 to 7.
“He was also a great leader — the boys would come to him with questions and he would give them advice. Faith and religion were important for Declan. He was also a great academic and obtained five distinctions, in English, geography, maths, physical science and life orientation,” said the school.
The school’s top pupil achieved an average of 91.3% and five others scored more than 85%. Another 19 boys achieved more than 80%.
College head David Jeffrey said they value the accomplishments of their pupils.
“It's crucial to acknowledge that the matric final results signify the culmination of 13 years of dedication and they are a nod to the boys' ongoing efforts, their parents’ unequivocal support and the determination of their teachers.”
St Benedict’s top pupil, Dylan Ho, earned eight distinctions. His top mark was maths at 98% with the rest of his seven subjects all distinctions.
His other accomplishments outside the classroom include colours for hockey.
“He’s also an esteemed orator and received the public speaker of the year award. Dylan earned the Silver Academic Dux, full colours for academics, the bilingualism award and top achiever for maths, English and IT,” said the school.
Ho, Andrea Thomas, Sabelo Shangase and Alex Bezuidenhout achieved results in the top 1% nationally in a subject.
“We again send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the late Declan Murphy. Declan was a bright and promising member of our school community, and his untimely passing in December has left a void in the class of 2023. In honour of his memory we acknowledge his contributions to our school. Declan was an all-rounder.
“It's not easy to accept that Declan is no longer with us but his words will forever live in our hearts, ‘Always remember to pray ... not for easier days, but to be a stronger man’,” said Jeffrey.
TimesLIVE
