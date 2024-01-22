A four-year-old suffered a painful death when she choked on marula fruit at Kauletsi, near Lephalale, Limpopo police said.
Four-year-old dies after choking on marula fruit in Limpopo
Police urge parents not to leave young children unattended
A four-year-old suffered a painful death when she choked on marula fruit at Kauletsi, near Lephalale, Limpopo police said.
In a statement, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the child was identified as Phologo Machaba.
“She was among a group of children playing when she ingested a marula fruit.
“Regrettably, the fruit became lodged in her throat and caused her to choke.
“Despite being rushed to Witpoort hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead on arrival.
“The police have initiated an investigation into this tragic incident as an inquest case,” Ledwaba said.
Limpopo’s acting police commissioner, Major-General Jan Scheepers, underscored the importance of parents and guardians being vigilant and aware of their children’s whereabouts.
“It is crucial that young children are not left unattended while consuming these fruits, as they can present a potential choking hazard.
“The ongoing police investigation remains in progress,” Scheepers said.
