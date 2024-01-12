ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed young ANC supporters when he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture on Thursday in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga.
Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela Stadium, where the party will celebrate its 112th anniversary this weekend.
IN PICS | Ramaphosa addresses ANC's young supporters at Peter Mokaba memorial lecture
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ramaphosa and senior party members have been participating in various build-up activities before the birthday bash on Saturday.
The president is expected to deliver the annual January 8 statement, which outlines the governing party's political programme for the year ahead.
