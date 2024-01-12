×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Ramaphosa addresses ANC's young supporters at Peter Mokaba memorial lecture

By Thapelo Morebudi - 12 January 2024 - 15:31
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in a packed hall in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture in a packed hall in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressed young ANC supporters when he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture on Thursday in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga. 

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela Stadium, where the party will celebrate its 112th anniversary this weekend.

Police officers in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, during the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture delivered by Ramaphosa.
Police officers in KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, during the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture delivered by Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza were in high spirits at the memorial lecture.
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Gauteng provincial secretary TK Nciza were in high spirits at the memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Young ANC supporters listened attentively to party president Cyril Ramaphosa while he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
Young ANC supporters listened attentively to party president Cyril Ramaphosa while he delivered the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The ANC's Andile Lungisa was among hundreds of ANC members who attended the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
The ANC's Andile Lungisa was among hundreds of ANC members who attended the Peter Mokaba memorial lecture.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The youth of KaNyamazane came out in droves to hear Ramaphosa speak.
The youth of KaNyamazane came out in droves to hear Ramaphosa speak.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Ramaphosa and senior party members have been participating in various build-up activities before the birthday bash on Saturday. 

The president is expected to deliver the annual January 8 statement, which outlines the governing party's political programme for the year ahead.

TimesLIVE

SOWETAN | ANC Mayor punishment disgraceful

When it comes to discipline, the ANC pays lip service to holding its members to account and the so-called renewal efforts.
Opinion
10 hours ago

Mokonyane warns ANC supporters not to be confused by Zuma's MK party

ANC supporters should not be confused by the new uMkhonto weSizwe party that claims to be the ANC — because it is not.  That's according to the ANC’s ...
News
2 days ago

ANC NEC to discuss Fikile Mbalula's Nkandla comments: sources

At the weekend, Mbalula told ANC supporters in Mpumalanga that party MPs lied when they defended the building of a swimming pool at Zuma’s homestead ...
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma is “as good as gone” and he has made his exit complicated, but ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

LIVE | South Africa's Press Conference at ICJ
Israel presents its case at the ICJ