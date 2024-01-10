×

South Africa

LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’

10 January 2024 - 13:15
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma is “as good as gone” and he has made his exit complicated, but formal processes will follow and the party is preparing itself for “war”.

Listen to what he had to say:

Zuma said in December he would vote and campaign for the newly registered MK party but would remain an ANC member.

Mbalula said the ANC is preparing for Zuma’s departure: “We are preparing for a bigger — not a battle, but war — and we are confident we will emerge out of that.”

He said the party is aware some members will follow the former president.

Mbalula was speaking on SABC’s Unfiltered show on Tuesday.

