South Africa

LISTEN | Zuma in denial that the ANC is dead, says Malema

05 January 2024 - 16:37
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
EFF President Julius Malema.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

EFF leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma is in denial that the governing party is dead — and if EFF members “try what Zuma did to the ANC”, they will be expelled.

Listen to Malema:

Zuma said in December he would vote for the newly registered MK Party. Malema says if Zuma had decided to vote for the EFF it would have been a “serious boost” for them, but voting for “non-existent things is not going to help us” displace the ANC.

“There’s no rescuing it [ANC], he will just kill himself with a heart attack.”

EFF members who support the MK party will be expelled, Malema said.

This year South Africans head to the polls for national and provincial elections. The EFF president believes his party will form part of the government. The party is planning to launch its manifesto on February 10.

