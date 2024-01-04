India level series against SA: plays of the match and a poor venue

India won the second Test against the Proteas at Newlands by seven wickets in two days.

TimesLIVE identifies the plays of the match:

INNINGS

Aiden Markram was very special. He possibly undermined it himself by speaking about all the good luck he had, but that is how it works in this sport.

He was dismissed by two jaffas in his other knocks in this series and was deserving of a smile from Lady Luck. Besides, had she not, it would have robbed the crowd and the TV audience of some spectacular shot-making; stylish cover drives, lofted on-drives and of course that glorious six onto the railways line.

SPELL

A bit like Markram having some good fortune, the same could be said of Mohammed Siraj. He bowled exceptionally well in Centurion, and beat the bat on numerous occasions.

Here, he found the edge in that stunning spell on the opening morning, when he bowled unchanged for nine overs from the Wynberg End, to pick up 6/15.