“While these will not prohibit the commissioning of services, the remaining stations that are under construction are planned to be completed in December 2024.”
One of the completed stations is the Watt interchange, which will be a transfer transport hub which will connect phases 1C(a) and 1C(b), with the latter connecting Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni.
Another completed station is the integrated bridge for Rea Vaya buses, pedestrians and cyclists, which eases mobility between Alexandra and Sandton.
“Commuters are the city’s key customers on the service and customer care centres have been provided to enable the ease of reporting of complaints. Not only are these intended for Rea Vaya commuters but for commuters across the various public transport system. This [is] in response to the city’s objective of integrating public transport modes,” said Makgoga.
TimesLIVE
City of Joburg assures Rea Vaya will operate despite business rescue
The bus operator's board has been dissolved as a result of the saga
Image: Rea Vaya
The City of Johannesburg will ensure the Rea Vaya bus service continues to operate for commuters despite its operator PioTrans being placed in business rescue.
The Johannesburg high court agreed last week for PioTrans to be placed in business rescue after an application by its creditors, who alleged maladministration due to outstanding debts.
Since then, Mahier Tayob has taken over as the operator, and the Rea Vaya board has been dissolved.
City of Johannesburg’s transport director spokesperson Benny Makgoga said the city has been mindful of the operational challenges which affected PioTrans. This led to mediation processes in 2014 and 2019, which involved initiating the appointment of external service providers to assist and support the bus operator.
Rea Vaya resumes operations after drivers’ strike
“The city’s transport department will work closely with the business rescue practitioner to ensure uninterrupted bus services are rendered in the best interest of commuters. Furthermore, regular updates on operations of all-inclusive Rea Vaya services will continue to be communicated through the city’s social media platforms.
“It consistently remains in the city’s interest as a contracting authority that commuters are transported to their destinations with a public transport system that is safe, reliable, affordable, convenient and accessible,” he said.
Makgoga said the city was on track in rolling out the bus rapid transport (BRT) services and other modes of public transport to achieve its plan and objectives.
While phase 1A and 1B are operational, phase 1C(a) was delayed by factors such as prolonged negotiations with affected operators along the corridor, which is planned to be commissioned before the end of June next year.
“Significant progress has equally been made in preparation of the commissioning of the service. Four agreements with the public transport operators were concluded, the last one being in June 2023.”
The new BRT phases are made up of 15 stations, 13 of which have been completed and are ready to be activated.
Crumbling city bridges overwhelm JRA's budget
“While these will not prohibit the commissioning of services, the remaining stations that are under construction are planned to be completed in December 2024.”
One of the completed stations is the Watt interchange, which will be a transfer transport hub which will connect phases 1C(a) and 1C(b), with the latter connecting Johannesburg and the City of Ekurhuleni.
Another completed station is the integrated bridge for Rea Vaya buses, pedestrians and cyclists, which eases mobility between Alexandra and Sandton.
“Commuters are the city’s key customers on the service and customer care centres have been provided to enable the ease of reporting of complaints. Not only are these intended for Rea Vaya commuters but for commuters across the various public transport system. This [is] in response to the city’s objective of integrating public transport modes,” said Makgoga.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos