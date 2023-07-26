×

South Africa

Nineteen UJ students among 77 injured in collision of two buses

'Varsity will afford affected students medical care and counselling'

26 July 2023 - 06:53
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A Metro bus collided with a Sun Malti Trios coaches on Empire and Kingsway next to the entrance university of Johannesburg leaving about 70 people injured.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A Metrobus lying on its side‚ another bus which nearly damaged the Rea Vaya bus station on Kingsway Road near the University of Johannesburg’s (UJ) Kingsway campus and bus debris were all that remained after an accident on a misty Tuesday morning.

Bloodied shoes were also at the scene near the Metrobus, which lay on its side after hitting a concrete wall.

Kingsway Road driving eastwards remained closed while emergency services personnel prepared to remove the two buses at 9am.

A metro police officer‚ who asked not to be named as he is not authorised to speak to the media‚ said a Metrobus was driving on Kingsway Road from west to east.

“At the intersection‚ we do not know who went through the red traffic light‚ the buses collided.”

The 77 people who were injured were moved to nearby facilities‚ including Helen Joseph Hospital‚ Charlotte Maxeke Hospital and Hillbrow Clinic.

UJ said one of the buses involved in the accident at about 6.50am was ferrying students between the university’s campuses.

“Preliminary investigations indicate about 19 students were on the bus. Three students were taken to hospital while 16 others are receiving counselling on campus. No fatalities have been reported‚” the university said.

“Details about the cause of the accident are a matter of police investigation.”

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the university was saddened to learn some students were injured.

“Our thoughts are with the affected students and their families.The university will do everything it can to ensure the students receive the necessary medical care and counselling.”

