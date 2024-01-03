The Thabo Mbeki Foundation says its patron, former president Thabo Mbeki, is in good health.
The foundation was reacting to unfounded reports circulating on social media on Wednesday regarding the former president’s health, with some claiming he had died.
“We categorically deny these reports and wish to assure the public that president Mbeki is in good health,” the foundation said in a statement.
“We urge caution and responsible engagement with online information, particularly during a time when misinformation can spread rapidly.”
Former president Thabo Mbeki ‘in good health’, says foundation
Image: MASI LOSI
TimesLIVE
