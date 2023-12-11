×

Letters

READER LETTER | South Africa is now one of the failed African state

11 December 2023 - 11:38
Stock photo.
Image: 123rf

SA used to be a powerhouse in Africa, but it kept diminishing throughout the years. It is now one of the failed African states.

Nelson Mandela did the ground work for unity. Thabo Mbeki did nothing, he was on leave. Jacob Zuma usurped the presidency. He and his comrades saw the birth of the ANC corruption cabal.

He was taken out and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa, whose tenure is plagued by corruption and state capture. These presidents never went to leadership schools. They take the country as a political training camp.

Nothing has improved under this government. The last improvements and growth for SA was under the apartheid government. The government is falling apart. Every item or change in government won’t go through without the acceptance of the ANC national executive committee first.

That is why we need a coalition government. No agenda should be discussed at party meetings first before being voted in. We don’t need a dominant party. Ministers should be non-party aligned from different fields and industries.

Until then, we won’t have parity in government. There will always be corruption. Be wise with your vote–vote for progress. We need a bright future for South Africa.

Themba Brown, Soweto

