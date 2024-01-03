Details about the release of former Paralympian athlete and murderer Oscar Pistorius on parole on Friday will not be made public, the correctional services department said on Wednesday.
The department said South Africa “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system and this means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.
“Therefore media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get [photos or videos] of Pistorius,” it said.
Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot four times with hollow point ammunition as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
The department said Pistorius's elevated public profile did not make him different from other inmates or warrant inconsistent treatment.
No special treatment for Oscar Pistorius as he is set for release on parole
Image: Sunday Times
Details about the release of former Paralympian athlete and murderer Oscar Pistorius on parole on Friday will not be made public, the correctional services department said on Wednesday.
The department said South Africa “opted for a victim-centred” criminal justice system and this means inmates and parolees are not “paraded”.
“Therefore media opting to camp outside any correctional facility may not be prevented from carrying out their work, as per their line of duty, but it would not be possible for them to get [photos or videos] of Pistorius,” it said.
Pistorius was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, whom he shot four times with hollow point ammunition as she cowered behind a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.
The department said Pistorius's elevated public profile did not make him different from other inmates or warrant inconsistent treatment.
Providing details about his release may be a security threat for him and others.
“[The department] has to carefully manage that risk.”
General parole conditions will apply to Pistorius.
“For example, he will be expected to be home at particular hours of the day. He may not consume alcohol or other prohibited substances.”
Participation in programmes identified by the parole board will also be compulsory for him.
“As [with] other parolees, Pistorius is restricted from conducting media interviews,” the department said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos