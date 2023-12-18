Duo aged 18 and 19 arrested for allegedly killing teen girl

He said police were not ruling out the possibility that the girl may have been raped.
"However, an autopsy will be conducted as part of the investigation."
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela commended the team for swiftly arresting the suspects.
“This is a very shameful incident seeing that we just had 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children. We were looking forward to having zero of such incidents.
"We hope that the law will take its course and justice will be served for the innocent and murdered girl," said Manamela.
Mohlala said the duo will appear in court on Monday on a murder charge.
Mpumalanga police have arrested two men after the body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered near an unfinished house.
Spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the body was found in Balfour on Friday.
"According to information, the lifeless body of the young girl was discovered next to a dilapidated and unfinished house at Goede Section. The police as well as paramedics were informed about the incident and upon arrival, a half naked with a silver plastic around her private parts was found...
"Police opened a murder case [and] immediately activated all possible resources. It was not long before the hard work of members paid off as the first suspect (19) was arrested on Saturday around 10am. The second suspect [18] was arrested on the same day around 2pm," said Mohlala.
