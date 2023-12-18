×

South Africa

Body of dreadlocked man found in bushes next to graveyard

The deceased was wearing a gold ring, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt

18 December 2023 - 09:33
The deceased had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt. File photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

Police in Polokwane are seeking public assistance in a case of murder after the partially burnt body of an unknown man was discovered in bushes next to the graveyard in Maake over the weekend.

According to police, the body was found on Saturday at Lefara village in Maake policing area outside Tzaneen.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said the deceased had dreadlocks and was wearing a gold ring on his left hand, black trousers and a white golf T-shirt.

He said police received a report from the community about the body of an unknown man in bushes.

“ The body of an unknown male was found with multiple injuries and partially burnt. Police also found burnt firewood next to the body. The deceased is estimated to be between 30 and 37 years old. A case of murder is being investigated,” Mashaba said.

He said the motive for the incident is not yet known.

Police have urged any person with information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of suspect(s) to contact Det-Sgt Rhulani Mathe at 082 319 9742, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, the nearest police station or use the MySAPS app.

