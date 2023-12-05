Deputy chairperson of the Diepsloot Community Forum, Lefa Nkala, said their organisation raided the school where they found learners with these weapons.
Diepsloot violence spills into schools
One of the schools has been raided where scissors, knives and pangas were found
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
The violent crime taking place in Diesploot is starting to spill into school grounds with pupils getting involved in clashes and stabbings outside school.
Parents and community leaders on Monday said conflicts at one school have escalated to dangerous levels where pupils have been caught on school grounds with weapons, including knives and pangas.
Some of the pupils have told parents that they have weapons because they must protect themselves.
According to the community, the dangerous weapons are used by some pupils at Itirele-Zenzele Comprehensive School in the troubled township north of Joburg to scare off their mates when there are disputes or disagreements.
Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Mautla Maela said: “There have been incidents where learners use scissors to stab each other during fights.”
“These children have no role models in Diepsloot. The criminals have become role models and they [children] are taking that and setting it as a standard [by idolising criminality]. Children do what they want in that school.”
He said when the CPF responds to calls about a robbery and house breakings, they have found that children as young as 16 [are involved].
