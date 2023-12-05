×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three brothers killed at initiation school in Eastern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 05 December 2023 - 18:33
The grandfather of the three deceased brothers was alerted about the shooting at the initiation school at 1.15am on Tuesday. File photo.
The grandfather of the three deceased brothers was alerted about the shooting at the initiation school at 1.15am on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Four brothers were shot, three of them fatally, at an initiation school in Nqamakwe in the early hours on Tuesday. 

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the grandfather of the deceased was alerted about a shooting at the initiation school in Ngcwazi A/A Mntla location.  

“The community went to investigate and found three males, aged 18 to 26, fatally shot,” Naidu said. 

The 22-year-old brother of the deceased males sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body and was taken to hospital.  

“All three deceased are brothers. Two of them aged 18 were initiates, while the third, aged 26, was not an initiate.”

The motive is yet to be established.

Police have appealed to anyone who can assist to contact Nqamakwe police at 073-272-9874 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111. 

Chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders Nkosi Mpumalanga Gwadiso sent his condolences to the families of the deceased. 

TimesLIVE

Indaba hellbent on ending the deaths of male initiates

Government has failed to come up with plans to prevent deaths of initiates despite many plans of action they had in the past.
News
7 months ago

Indaba shines the spotlight on circumcision

The deaths and injuries of initiates will come under the spotlight when traditional leaders, surgeons and health practitioners meet next week.
News
7 months ago

Boy lives in fear after escaping from illegal initiation school

A 16-year-old boy who escaped from an illegal initiation school two weeks ago is living in fear of being attacked by those who completed the rite of ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct