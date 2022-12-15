Boy lives in fear after escaping from illegal initiation school
'They think I am a threat to its secrecy'
A 16-year-old boy who escaped from an illegal initiation school two weeks ago is living in fear of being attacked by those who completed the rite of passage.
The teen, who cannot be identified for his safety, said he was lured to the initiation school by a friend who had often teased him for being a “boy”. ..
Boy lives in fear after escaping from illegal initiation school
'They think I am a threat to its secrecy'
A 16-year-old boy who escaped from an illegal initiation school two weeks ago is living in fear of being attacked by those who completed the rite of passage.
The teen, who cannot be identified for his safety, said he was lured to the initiation school by a friend who had often teased him for being a “boy”. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos