South Africa

Boy lives in fear after escaping from illegal initiation school

'They think I am a threat to its secrecy'

15 December 2022 - 07:28
Noxolo Sibiya Journalist

A 16-year-old boy who escaped from an illegal initiation school two weeks ago is living in fear of being attacked by those who completed the rite of passage.

The teen, who cannot be identified for his safety, said he was lured to the initiation school by a friend who had often teased him for being a “boy”. ..

